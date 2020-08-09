Extreme Power Metal
Métal
2019
1.
Highway to Oblivion (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
2.
Cosmic Power of the Infinite Shred Machine (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
3.
The Last Dragonborn (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
4.
Heart Demolition (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
5.
Troopers of the Stars (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
6.
Razorblade Meltdown (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
7.
Strangers (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
8.
In a Skyforged Dream (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
9.
Remembrance Day (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30
10.
My Heart Will Go On (Extrait)
Dragonforce
0:30