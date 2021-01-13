Eye In The Sky
Rock
1982
1.
Sirius (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
2.
Eye In The Sky (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
3.
Children of the Moon (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
4.
Gemini (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
5.
Silence and I (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
6.
You're Gonna Get Your Fingers Burned (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
7.
Psychobabble (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
8.
Mammagamma (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
9.
Step by Step (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
10.
Old and Wise (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30