Eye In The Sky (Expanded Edition)
Pop rock
2008
1.
Sirius (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
2.
Eye In The Sky (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
3.
Children of the Moon (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
4.
Gemini (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
5.
Silence and I (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
6.
You're Gonna Get Your Fingers Burned (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
7.
Psychobabble (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
8.
Mammagamma (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
9.
Step by Step (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
10.
Old and Wise (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
11.
Sirius (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
12.
Old & Wise (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
13.
Any Other Day (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
14.
Silence and I (Eric Woolfson early guide vocal) (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
15.
The Naked Eye (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
16.
Eye Pieces (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30