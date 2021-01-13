Eye In The Sky (Expanded Edition)

Eye In The Sky (Expanded Edition)

Pop rock

2008

1.

Sirius (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
2.

Eye In The Sky (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
3.

Children of the Moon (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
4.

Gemini (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
5.

Silence and I (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
6.

You're Gonna Get Your Fingers Burned (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
7.

Psychobabble (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
8.

Mammagamma (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
9.

Step by Step (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
10.

Old and Wise (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
13.

Any Other Day (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
14.

Silence and I (Eric Woolfson early guide vocal) (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
15.

The Naked Eye (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
16.

Eye Pieces (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

16 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Arista - Legacy