Fairy Kingdom
Musique classique
2007
1.
Intro Scene (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
2.
Dance Scene (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
3.
The Courtiers (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
4.
Dance of the Infant Fairies (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
5.
Stillness Now (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
6.
Echoes (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
7.
The Fairy King and Queen (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
8.
Fairy Dust (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
9.
Interlude Scene (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
10.
A Day in Fairy Land (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
11.
Remember A Time Gone By (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
12.
Love Theme: The Fairy Prince and Princess (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
13.
Unrequite Love: Enveous Eyes (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
14.
Appearance of the Dark Fairy (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
15.
Dance of the Dark Fairy (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
16.
Heralding the Darkness: Battle with the Dark Fairy (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
17.
Morning Light: The Darkness has Abated! (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
18.
Ending Scene (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30
19.
Bonus Track: War March (Extrait)
Vincent
0:30