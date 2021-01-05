Fallen Angels

Fallen Angels

Métal

2011

1.

Hammerhead (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
2.

Nemesis (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
3.

Pedal To The Metal (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
4.

Lap Of The Gods (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
5.

Damnation Of Souls (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
6.

Beggarman (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
7.

Hail Satanas (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
8.

Sin (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
9.

Punk's Not Dead (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
10.

Death Be Thy Name (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
11.

Lest We Forget (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
12.

Valley Of The Kings (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
13.

Fallen Angels (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
14.

Annunaki Legacy (Extrait)

Venom

0:30
15.

Blackened Blues (Extrait)

Venom

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 07 min

© Spinefarm Records UK