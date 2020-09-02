Farewell: Live in Concert at Sydney Opera House

Farewell: Live in Concert at Sydney Opera House

Pop

2011

1.

Out on the Range (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
2.

Your Mirror (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
3.

Heaven (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
4.

Enough (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
5.

For Your Babies (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
6.

You Make Me Feel Brand New (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
7.

If You Don't Know Me by Now (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
8.

It's Only Love (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
9.

Sunrise (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
10.

Come to My Aid (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
11.

The Right Thing (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
12.

Money's Too Tight (To Mention) (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
13.

Stars (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
14.

Fairground (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
15.

Something Got Me Started (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30
16.

Holding Back the Years (Extrait)

Simply Red

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 17 min

© simplyred.com ltd