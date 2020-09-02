Farewell: Live in Concert at Sydney Opera House
Pop
2011
1.
Out on the Range (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
2.
Your Mirror (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
3.
Heaven (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
4.
Enough (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
5.
For Your Babies (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
6.
You Make Me Feel Brand New (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
7.
If You Don't Know Me by Now (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
8.
It's Only Love (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
9.
Sunrise (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
10.
Come to My Aid (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
11.
The Right Thing (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
12.
Money's Too Tight (To Mention) (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
13.
Stars (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
14.
Fairground (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
15.
Something Got Me Started (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30
16.
Holding Back the Years (Extrait)
Simply Red
0:30