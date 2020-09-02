Favourite Animal Songs
Musique pour enfants
2005
1.
Never Smile At a Crocodile (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Five Little Speckled Frogs (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Nellie the Elephant (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Going to the Zoo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Old Macdonald Had a Farm (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Down in the Jungle Where Nobody Goes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
BINGO (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Winnie the Pooh (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
The Animal Fair (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Sammy's Safari (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Rabbit Ain't Got (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
A Windmill In Old Amsterdam (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
The Animals Went In 2 By 2 (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Seven Little Pigs Went to Market (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Ding Dong Bell Pussy's In the Well (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Mud, Mud, Glorious Mud (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Feed the Birds (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Rupert the Bear (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
All the Pretty Little Horses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Mocking Bird (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Hey Little Hen (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
We Are Siamese If You Please (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Ten Little Squirrels (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
The Blue Tailed Fly (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
You Can't Keep a Horse In a Lighthouse (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
When the Red, Red Robin (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Pussycat, Pussycat Where Have You Been? (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
A Frog He Would a Wooing Go (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30