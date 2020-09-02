Favourite Animal Songs

Favourite Animal Songs

Musique pour enfants

2005

1.

Never Smile At a Crocodile (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Five Little Speckled Frogs (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Nellie the Elephant (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Going to the Zoo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Old Macdonald Had a Farm (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Down in the Jungle Where Nobody Goes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

BINGO (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Winnie the Pooh (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

The Animal Fair (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Sammy's Safari (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Baa Baa Black Sheep (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Rabbit Ain't Got (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

A Windmill In Old Amsterdam (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

The Animals Went In 2 By 2 (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Seven Little Pigs Went to Market (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Ding Dong Bell Pussy's In the Well (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Mud, Mud, Glorious Mud (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Feed the Birds (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Rupert the Bear (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

All the Pretty Little Horses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Mocking Bird (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Hey Little Hen (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

We Are Siamese If You Please (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Ten Little Squirrels (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

The Blue Tailed Fly (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

You Can't Keep a Horse In a Lighthouse (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

When the Red, Red Robin (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

Pussycat, Pussycat Where Have You Been? (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

A Frog He Would a Wooing Go (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 01 min

© CRS Records