Favourite Songs & Activity Songs

Favourite Songs & Activity Songs

Musique pour enfants

2016

1.

Consider Yourself (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Going to the Zoo (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Grandma's Feather Bed (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

John Brown's Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Sing a Rainbow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Any Old Iron (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Supercalifragilistic (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Bananas in Pyjamas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Five Little Speckled Frogs (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Michael Finigin (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Down in the Jungle Where Nobody Goes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

When You're Smiling (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Zipedee Doo Dah (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Day Oh! (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Jump & Shout (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Shake My Sillies Out (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

The Wheels on the Bus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

I Am the Music Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

The Court of King Caractacus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Monster Stomp (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Keep on Dancing (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Ten in the Bed (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Bobbing up and Down Like This (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Everybody Knows I Love My Toes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

Join in with the Game (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

I've Got a Body (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

One Finger One Thumb Keep Moving (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

Hokey Cokey (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 05 min

© CRS Records Ltd