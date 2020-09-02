Favourite Songs & Activity Songs
Musique pour enfants
2016
1.
Consider Yourself (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Going to the Zoo (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Grandma's Feather Bed (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
John Brown's Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Sing a Rainbow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Any Old Iron (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Supercalifragilistic (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Bananas in Pyjamas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Five Little Speckled Frogs (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Michael Finigin (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Down in the Jungle Where Nobody Goes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
When You're Smiling (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Zipedee Doo Dah (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Day Oh! (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Jump & Shout (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Shake My Sillies Out (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
The Wheels on the Bus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
I Am the Music Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
The Court of King Caractacus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Monster Stomp (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Keep on Dancing (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Ten in the Bed (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Bobbing up and Down Like This (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Everybody Knows I Love My Toes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
Join in with the Game (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
I've Got a Body (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
One Finger One Thumb Keep Moving (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Hokey Cokey (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30