Feature Attraction

Feature Attraction

Musique du monde

2009

1.

Give A Little Love (Extrait)

Gregory Isaacs

0:30
2.

Sweet Lady (Extrait)

Gregory Isaacs

0:30
3.

I Do Love You (Extrait)

Gregory Isaacs

0:30
4.

Sing A Lullabye (Extrait)

Gregory Isaacs

0:30
5.

The Tables Gonna Turn My Way (Extrait)

Gregory Isaacs

0:30
6.

No Have No Money (Extrait)

Gregory Isaacs

0:30
7.

Feature Attraction (Extrait)

Gregory Isaacs

0:30
8.

Who's Gonna Pay (Extrait)

Gregory Isaacs

0:30
9.

You Won't Regret It (Extrait)

Gregory Isaacs

0:30
10.

My Love Alone (Extrait)

Gregory Isaacs

0:30

10 chansons

39 min

© VP Records