Feel the Music

Pop

2018

1.

Feel the Music (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
2.

Sherry / Can't Take My Eyes off of You (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
3.

Stand by Me (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
4.

This One's for You (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
5.

Sweet Heaven I'm in Love Again (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
6.

Traces of Love (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
7.

More Than I Can Say (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
8.

Y.M.C.A. (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
9.

Can't Smile Without You (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
10.

After All (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
11.

Be My Baby (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
12.

Hooked on a Feeling (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
13.

If You Leave Me Now (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
14.

You Can't Hurry My Love (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
15.

You Raised Me Up (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
16.

Breaking up Is Hard to Do (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
17.

Over the Rainbow (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
18.

Sandy (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30
19.

Beyond the Sea (Extrait)

Vincent

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 14 min

© ViNcEnT