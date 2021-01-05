First Offering

Divers

2002

1.

When God Dips His Pen Of Love In My Heart (Extrait)

The Peasall Sisters

0:30
2.

Keep On The Sunny Side (Extrait)

The Peasall Sisters

0:30
3.

Jump (Extrait)

The Peasall Sisters

0:30
4.

Amazing Grace (Extrait)

The Peasall Sisters

0:30
5.

I'm That Sparrow (Extrait)

The Peasall Sisters

0:30
6.

Carter's Blues (Extrait)

The Peasall Sisters

0:30
7.

Jewels (Extrait)

The Peasall Sisters

0:30
8.

I'm Ready To Go (Extrait)

The Peasall Sisters

0:30
9.

Just Two Small Coins (Extrait)

The Peasall Sisters

0:30
10.

God Put A Rainbow In The Clouds (Extrait)

The Peasall Sisters

0:30
11.

Jesus Laughing (Extrait)

The Peasall Sisters

0:30
12.

He Leadeth Me (Extrait)

The Peasall Sisters

0:30

12 chansons

34 min

© Varese Sarabande

0