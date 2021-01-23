Flashback Friday 80's Love Songs
Pop
2017
1.
Against All Odds (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
2.
Say You Say Me (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
3.
Saving All My Love for You (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
4.
Purple Rain (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
5.
Words (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
6.
Crazy for You (Karaoke Playback with Lead Vocals) [Made Famous by Madonna] (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
7.
Reality (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
8.
Woman in Love (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
9.
I Just Can't Stop Lovin' You (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
10.
Calling You (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
11.
Groovy Kind of Love (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
12.
Song for Guy (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
13.
Kingston Town (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
14.
Sacrifice (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
15.
In Private (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
16.
Baby, I Love Your Way (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
17.
Live to Tell (Karaoke Playback with Lead Vocals) [Made Famous by Madonna] (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30
18.
The More I See You (Extrait)
80s Forever
0:30