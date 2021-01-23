Flashback Friday 80's Love Songs

Flashback Friday 80's Love Songs

Pop

2017

1.

Against All Odds (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
2.

Say You Say Me (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
3.

Saving All My Love for You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
4.

Purple Rain (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
5.

Words (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
6.

Crazy for You (Karaoke Playback with Lead Vocals) [Made Famous by Madonna] (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
7.

Reality (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
8.

Woman in Love (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
9.

I Just Can't Stop Lovin' You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
10.

Calling You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
11.

Groovy Kind of Love (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
12.

Song for Guy (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
13.

Kingston Town (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
14.

Sacrifice (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
15.

In Private (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
16.

Baby, I Love Your Way (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
17.

Live to Tell (Karaoke Playback with Lead Vocals) [Made Famous by Madonna] (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30
18.

The More I See You (Extrait)

80s Forever

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 11 min

© Picket Fences Music