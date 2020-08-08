Flashback to the 80's
Pop
2013
1.
Drive (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Baby, Come to Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
Giving You the Best That I Got (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Just the Two of Us (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
I Want to Know What Love Is (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
Hard to Say I'm Sorry (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
How Am I Supposed to Live Without You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
I Love a Rainy Night (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
We're in This Love Together (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30