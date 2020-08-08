Flashback to the 80's

Flashback to the 80's

Pop

2013

1.

Drive (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
2.

Baby, Come to Me (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
3.

Giving You the Best That I Got (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
4.

Just the Two of Us (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
5.

Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
6.

I Want to Know What Love Is (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
7.

Hard to Say I'm Sorry (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
8.

How Am I Supposed to Live Without You (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
9.

I Love a Rainy Night (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30
10.

We're in This Love Together (Extrait)

Hit Co. Masters

0:30

10 chansons

39 min

© Limitless Hits