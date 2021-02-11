Flight 408

Jazz

1998

1.

Flight 408 (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Sunny (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

The Moment I Remember (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Night Speak (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

When the Night Comes (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Footprints from Heaven (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

I Love Your Smile (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

The Art of Cool (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

First Impression (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Slowly (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Jogging With Ben (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 02 min

© Blue Flame Records