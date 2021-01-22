Floresta Do Amazonas (Original Album, 1959)

Pop

2012

1.

Overture (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
2.

Deep in the Forest (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
3.

Excitement Amongst the Indians (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
4.

First Bird Song (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
5.

Nature's Dance (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
6.

Second Bird Song (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
7.

Vocalise (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
8.

Savage War Dance (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
9.

Sails (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
10.

On the Way to the Hunt (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
11.

Third Bird Song (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
12.

Twilight Song (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
13.

Indians in Search of the Girl (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:25
14.

Fourth Bird Song (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
15.

Head Hunters (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
16.

Blue Dusk (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
17.

Love Song (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
18.

Forest Fire (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
19.

Finale (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30

19 chansons

47 min

© Brazilian Classics

