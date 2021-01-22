Floresta Do Amazonas (Original Album, 1959)
1.
Overture (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
2.
Deep in the Forest (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
3.
Excitement Amongst the Indians (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
4.
First Bird Song (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
5.
Nature's Dance (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
6.
Second Bird Song (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
7.
Vocalise (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
8.
Savage War Dance (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
9.
Sails (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
10.
On the Way to the Hunt (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
11.
Third Bird Song (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
12.
Twilight Song (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
13.
Indians in Search of the Girl (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:25
14.
Fourth Bird Song (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
15.
Head Hunters (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
16.
Blue Dusk (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
17.
Love Song (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
18.
Forest Fire (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30
19.
Finale (Extrait)
The Symphony of the Air
0:30