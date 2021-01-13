Fly

Fly

Country

1999

1.

Ready to Run (Extrait)

The Chicks

0:30
2.

If I Fall You're Going Down with Me (Extrait)

The Chicks

0:30
3.

Cowboy Take Me Away (Extrait)

The Chicks

0:30
4.

Cold Day in July (Extrait)

The Chicks

0:30
5.

Goodbye Earl (Extrait)

The Chicks

0:30
6.

Hello Mr. Heartache (Extrait)

The Chicks

0:30
7.

Don't Waste Your Heart (Extrait)

The Chicks

0:30
8.

Sin Wagon (Extrait)

The Chicks

0:30
9.

Without You (Extrait)

The Chicks

0:30
10.

Some Days You Gotta Dance (Extrait)

The Chicks

0:30
11.

Hole in My Head (Extrait)

The Chicks

0:30
12.

Heartbreak Town (Extrait)

The Chicks

0:30
13.

Let Him Fly (Extrait)

The Chicks

0:30

13 chansons

48 min

© Monument