FM Broadcast Joni Mitchell & Stevie Nicks
Rock
2020
1.
Dreams (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Chelsea Morning (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Cactus Tree (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Nightbird (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Born To Take The Highway (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Stop Draggin' My Heart Around (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Come To The Sunshine (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Both Sides Now (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Rhiannon (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Outside The Rain (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
A Case of You (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
12.
Edge Of Seventeen (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
13.
Carey (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
14.
Leather and Lace (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30