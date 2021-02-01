For Älskad

Pop

2009

1.

Månen tur och retur (Extrait)

Viktoria Tolstoy

0:30
2.

Varken ängel eller gud (Extrait)

Viktoria Tolstoy

0:30
3.

3 dygn i rad (Extrait)

Viktoria Tolstoy

0:30
4.

En bra dag (Extrait)

Viktoria Tolstoy

0:30
5.

Och om jag gav (Extrait)

Viktoria Tolstoy

0:30
6.

Lyckligt slut (Extrait)

Viktoria Tolstoy

0:30
7.

Stanna här hos mej (Mama Had to Tell Me) (Extrait)

Viktoria Tolstoy

0:30
8.

Du är bäst (Iallafall bra för mig) (Extrait)

Viktoria Tolstoy

0:30
9.

September igen (Extrait)

Viktoria Tolstoy

0:30
10.

Moln i din hand (Extrait)

Viktoria Tolstoy

0:30
11.

För älskad (Extrait)

Viktoria Tolstoy

0:30
12.

Det finaste som finns (Extrait)

Viktoria Tolstoy

0:30

12 chansons

52 min

