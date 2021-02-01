For Älskad
Pop
2009
1.
Månen tur och retur (Extrait)
Viktoria Tolstoy
0:30
2.
Varken ängel eller gud (Extrait)
Viktoria Tolstoy
0:30
3.
3 dygn i rad (Extrait)
Viktoria Tolstoy
0:30
4.
En bra dag (Extrait)
Viktoria Tolstoy
0:30
5.
Och om jag gav (Extrait)
Viktoria Tolstoy
0:30
6.
Lyckligt slut (Extrait)
Viktoria Tolstoy
0:30
7.
Stanna här hos mej (Mama Had to Tell Me) (Extrait)
Viktoria Tolstoy
0:30
8.
Du är bäst (Iallafall bra för mig) (Extrait)
Viktoria Tolstoy
0:30
9.
September igen (Extrait)
Viktoria Tolstoy
0:30
10.
Moln i din hand (Extrait)
Viktoria Tolstoy
0:30
11.
För älskad (Extrait)
Viktoria Tolstoy
0:30
12.
Det finaste som finns (Extrait)
Viktoria Tolstoy
0:30