For Sale: Live at Maxwell's 1986
Rock
2017
Disque 1
1.
Hayday (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
2.
Color Me Impressed (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
3.
Dose of Thunder (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
4.
Fox on the Run (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
5.
Hold My Life (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
6.
I Will Dare (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
7.
Favorite Thing (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
8.
Unsatisfied (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
9.
Can't Hardly Wait (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
10.
Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
11.
Takin' a Ride (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
12.
Bastards of Young (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
13.
Kiss Me On The Bus (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
14.
Black Diamond (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Johnny's Gonna Die (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
2.
Otto (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
3.
I'm In Trouble (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
4.
Left of the Dial (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
5.
God Damn Job (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
6.
Answering Machine (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
7.
Waitress In The Sky (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
8.
Take Me Down to the Hospital (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
9.
Gary's Got a Boner (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
10.
If Only You Were Lonely (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
11.
Baby Strange (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
12.
Hitchin' A Ride (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
13.
Nowhere Man (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
14.
Go (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30
15.
Fuck School (Extrait)
The Replacements
0:30