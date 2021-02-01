For the Roses

For the Roses

Pop

1976

1.

Banquet (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Barangrill (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

Lesson in Survival (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Let the Wind Carry Me (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

For the Roses (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

See You Sometime (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Electricity (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

You Turn Me On, I'm a Radio (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Blonde in the Bleachers (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

Woman of Heart and Mind (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
12.

Judgement of the Moon and Stars (Ludwig's Tune) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

12 chansons

40 min

© Rhino