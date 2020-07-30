For Those Who Know
R&B
2018
1.
Improv #1 (Pt. I Intro) (Extrait)
Brasstracks
0:30
2.
Brownstone (Extrait)
Brasstracks
0:30
3.
Those Who Know (Extrait)
Brasstracks
0:30
4.
When You Say That (Extrait)
Brasstracks
0:30
5.
Opposite Ways (Extrait)
Brasstracks
0:30
6.
Improv #1 (Pt. I Outro) (Extrait)
Brasstracks
0:30
7.
Improv #2 (Pt. II Intro) (Extrait)
Brasstracks
0:30
8.
Stay There (Extrait)
Brasstracks
0:30
9.
Moments (Extrait)
Brasstracks
0:30
10.
Too Far Too Fast (Extrait)
Brasstracks
0:30
11.
I'll Sing About You (Pt. II Outro) (Extrait)
Brasstracks
0:30
12.
Officially Missing You (Extrait)
Brasstracks
0:30