Four Classic Albums (with His Hot and Blue Guitar / Johnny Cash Sings the Songs That Made Him Famous / The Fabulous Johnny Cash / Now, There Was a Song) [Remastered]
Country
2017
1.
Rock Island Line (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
I Heard That Lonesome Whistle (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Country Boy (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
If the Good Lord's Willing (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Remember Me (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
So Doggone Lonesome (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
I Was There When It Happened (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
I Walk the Line (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
The Wreck of Old '97 (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Folsom Prison Blues (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Doin' My Time (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
There You Go (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
I Walk the Line (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Don't Make Me Go (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Guess Things Happen That Way (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Train of Love (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
The Ways of a Woman in Love (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
Next in Line (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
I Can't Help It (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
Home of the Blues (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
Big River (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Run Softly, Blue River (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
Frankie's Man, Johnny (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
That's All Over (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
The Troubador (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
One More Ride (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
That's Enough (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
31.
I Still Miss Someone (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
32.
Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
33.
I'd Rather Die Young (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
34.
Pickin' Time (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
35.
Shepherd of My Heart (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
36.
Suppertime (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
37.
Seasons of My Heart (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
38.
I Feel Better All Over (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
39.
I Couldn't Keep from Crying (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
40.
Time Changes Everything (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
41.
My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
42.
I'd Just Be Fool Enough (To Fall) [Remastered] (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
43.
Transfusion Blues (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
44.
Why Do You Punish Me (For Loving You) [Remastered] (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
45.
I Will Miss You When You Go (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
46.
I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
47.
Just One More (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
48.
Honky-Tonk Girl (Remastered) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30