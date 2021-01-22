Franck: Symphonie (Stereo Version)
Lorin Maazel
Musique classique
1962
1.
I. Lento - Allegro ma non troppo
(Extrait)
Lorin Maazel
0:30
2.
II. Allegretto
(Extrait)
Lorin Maazel
0:30
3.
III. Finale. Allegro non troppo
(Extrait)
Lorin Maazel
0:30
3 chansons
36 min
© BnF Collection
