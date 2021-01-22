Franck: Symphonie (Stereo Version)
Thomas Beecham
Musique classique
1962
Jouer
Aléatoire
1.
I. Lento - Allegro ma non troppo
(Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
2.
II. Allegretto
(Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
3.
III. Allegro non troppo
(Extrait)
Thomas Beecham
0:30
3 chansons
38 min
© BnF Collection
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 20
Bizet: Carmen
Thomas Beecham
Beethoven: Symphony Nos. 2 & 7; Mass in C, etc
Thomas Beecham
Handel: Messiah
Thomas Beecham
Bizet : Carmen (2000 Remastered Version)
Thomas Beecham
Puccini : La Bohème
Thomas Beecham
Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique
Thomas Beecham
Grieg: Peer Gynt etc
Thomas Beecham
French Ballet Music
Thomas Beecham
Accueil
Thomas Beecham
Franck: Symphonie (Stereo Version)