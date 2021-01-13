Franck: Symphony in D Minor
Pierre Monteux
Musique classique
2014
1.
I. Lento - Allegro ma non troppo
(Extrait)
Pierre Monteux
0:30
2.
II. Allegretto
(Extrait)
Pierre Monteux
0:30
3.
III. Finale - Allegro non troppo
(Extrait)
Pierre Monteux
0:30
3 chansons
39 min
© RCA Red Seal

Pierre Monteux
Franck: Symphony in D Minor