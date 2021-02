César Franck: Piano Quintet in F Minor - Symphony in D Minor (Live)

Symphony No. 1 in C Major, WD 33: IV. Finale - allegro vivace

Symphony No. 1 in C Major, WD 33: III. Allegro vivace

Symphony No. 1 in C Major, WD 33: II. Adagio

Symphony No. 1 in C Major, WD 33: I. Allegro vivo

Symphony in D Minor, FWV 48: III. Finale - allegro non troppo

Symphony in D Minor, FWV 48: I. Lento, allegro non troppo

Franck: Symphony in D Minor - Bizet: Symphony No. 1 in C Major