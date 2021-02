Slide 1 of 2

Prelude, Chorale and Fugue, FWV 21: III. Fugue

Prelude, Chorale and Fugue, FWV 21: II. Chorale

Prelude, Chorale and Fugue, FWV 21: I. Prelude

Prelude, Fugue and Variation in B Minor, FWV 30: III. Variation

Prelude, Fugue and Variation in B Minor, FWV 30: II. Fugue

Prelude, Fugue and Variation in B Minor, FWV 30: I. Prelude

Violin Sonata In A Major, FWV 8: IV. Allegretto poco mosso

Violin Sonata In A Major, FWV 8: III. Recitativo - Fantasia. Ben moderato

Violin Sonata In A Major, FWV 8: II. Allegro

Violin Sonata In A Major, FWV 8: I. Allegretto ben moderato

Franck: Violin Sonata in A Major, Prelude, Fugue et Variation, Op. 18, Choral et Fugue