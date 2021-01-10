0
French Horn Recital from 24 Preludes, Op. 11 - Alexander Scriabin
Musique classique
2020
1.
24 Preludes, Op. 11: I. Vivace (Extrait)
Jonathan Boen
0:30
2.
24 Preludes, Op. 11: II. Allegretto (Extrait)
Jonathan Boen
0:30
3.
24 Preludes, Op. 11: III. Vivo (Extrait)
Jonathan Boen
0:30
4.
24 Preludes, Op. 11: IV. Lento (Extrait)
Jonathan Boen
0:30
5.
24 Preludes, Op. 11: VI. Allegro (Extrait)
Jonathan Boen
0:30
6.
24 Preludes, Op. 11: VIII. Allegro Agitato (Extrait)
Jonathan Boen
0:30
7.
24 Preludes, Op. 11: XIV. Presto (Extrait)
Jonathan Boen
0:30
8.
24 Preludes, Op. 11: XV. Lento (Extrait)
Jonathan Boen
0:30
9.
24 Preludes, Op. 11: XVI. Misterioso (Extrait)
Jonathan Boen
0:30
10.
24 Preludes, Op. 11: XVIII. Allegro Agitato (Extrait)
Jonathan Boen
0:30
11.
24 Preludes, Op. 11: XIX. Affettuoso (Extrait)
Jonathan Boen
0:30
12.
24 Preludes, Op. 11: XXIII. Vivo (Extrait)
Jonathan Boen
0:30