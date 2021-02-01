French Song
Musique classique
2005
1.
Fêtes galantes (Verlaine), Set 2 (1904): Les ingénus (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
2.
Fêtes galantes (Verlaine), Set 2 (1904): La faune (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
3.
Fêtes galantes (Verlaine), Set 2 (1904): Colloque sentimental (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
4.
4 Songs Op. 39: Fleur jetée (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
5.
3 Songs Op. 23: Les berceaux (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
6.
Au bord de l'eau, Op.8 No.1 (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
7.
2 Songs Op. 83: Prison (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
8.
Clair de lune, Op.46 No.2 (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
9.
3 Songs Op. 18: Nell (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
10.
Montparnasse (Apollinaire) (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
11.
Deux poèmes de Guillaume Apollinaire, Op.94: Dans le jardin d'Anna (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
12.
Deux poèmes de Guillaume Apollinaire, Op.94: Allons plus vite (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
13.
Deux poèmes de Louis Aragon: C (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
14.
Deux poèmes de Louis Aragon: Fêtes galantes (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
15.
Tel jour, telle nuit: Bonne journée (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
16.
Tel jour, telle nuit: Une ruine coquille vide (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
17.
Tel jour, telle nuit: Le front comme un drapeau perdu (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
18.
Tel jour, telle nuit: Une roulotte couverte en tuiles (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
19.
Tel jour, telle nuit: A toutes brides (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
20.
Tel jour, telle nuit: Une herbe pauvre (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
21.
Tel jour, telle nuit: Je n'ai envie que de t'aimer (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
22.
Tel jour, telle nuit: Figure de force brûlante et farouche (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
23.
Tel jour, telle nuit: Nous avons fait la nuit (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
24.
La Bonne chanson Op. 61: Une sainte et son auréole (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
25.
La Bonne chanson Op. 61: Puisque l'arbe grandit (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
26.
La Bonne chanson Op. 61: La lune blanche luit dans les bois (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
27.
La Bonne chanson Op. 61: J'allais par des chemins perfides (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
28.
La Bonne chanson Op. 61: J'ai puisque peur, en vérité (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
29.
La Bonne chanson Op. 61: Avant que tu ne t'en ailles (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
30.
La Bonne chanson Op. 61: Donc, ce sera par un clair jour d'été (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
31.
La Bonne chanson Op. 61: N'est-ce-pas? (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
32.
La Bonne chanson Op. 61: L'hiver a cessé (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30