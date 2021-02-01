Fretwork - Music for Viols: Dances, Fantasies and Consort Songs
Musique classique
1997
1.
Pavan a 6 (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
2.
Galliard in 6 parts (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
3.
Browning a 3 (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
4.
Go from my window in 6 parts (MB 48 No. 40) (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
5.
Lachrimae Antiquae from Lachrimae, or Seaven Teares (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
6.
Come to me, grief, for ever (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
7.
Pavan Lachrimae Coactae from Lachrimae, or Seaven Teares (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
8.
Lasso vita mia, mi fa morire (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
9.
M. John Langtons Pavan from Lachrimae, or Seaven Teares (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
10.
Elegy on the death of Thomas Tallis (Ye sacred muses) (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
11.
Consort Set No. 3 for 5 Viols in C Minor, VdGS 74-77: III. Paven (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
12.
Fantasia in 6 parts (VdGS no. 2) (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
13.
Almain: The Honiesuckle (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
14.
Coranto: The Fairie-round (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
15.
The Earle of Essex Galiard from Lachrimae, or Seaven Teares (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
16.
M. Henry Noell his Galiard from Lachrimae, or Seaven Teares (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
17.
In Nomine in 5 parts (MB 48 No. 28) (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
18.
Consort Set No. 8 for 6 Viols in F Major, VdGS 90-93: III. Fantazy (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30
19.
Consort Set No. 10 for 6 Viols in C Minor, VdGS 97-100: IV. Aire (Extrait)
Fretwork
0:30