Friends

R&B

1982

1.

A Night to Remember (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
2.

Don't Try to Change Me (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
3.

Help Me (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
4.

On Top of the World (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
5.

I Don't Wanna Be the Last to Know (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
6.

Friends (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
7.

Playing to Win (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
8.

I Just Stopped by Because I Had To (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
9.

There It Is (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
10.

I Can Make You Feel Good (Extrait)

Shalamar

0:30
14 chansons

1 h 07 min

© UNIDISC MUSIC INC.