Friends & Lovers
Pop
2005
1.
Friends and Lovers (Extrait)
Gloria Loring
0:30
2.
Is There Anybody out There? (Extrait)
Gloria Loring
0:30
3.
Slow Dancin' (Extrait)
Gloria Loring
0:30
4.
Robin's Song (Extrait)
Gloria Loring
0:30
5.
This Feeling We Call Love (Extrait)
Gloria Loring
0:30
6.
A Grateful Heart (Extrait)
Gloria Loring
0:30
7.
Sit at My Table (Extrait)
Gloria Loring
0:30
8.
Higher Ground (Extrait)
Gloria Loring
0:30
9.
Just as I Liked It (Extrait)
Gloria Loring
0:30
10.
Star Dust (Extrait)
Gloria Loring
0:30
11.
The Future Is Now (Extrait)
Gloria Loring
0:30