Friends of the Lute
Musique classique
2014
1.
Fantasia in B-Flat Major (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
2.
I. Adagio (Reconstructed by F. Lohr for Lute and Mandolin) (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
3.
II. Allegro (Reconstructed by F. Lohr for Lute and Mandolin) (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
4.
III. Grave (Reconstructed by F. Lohr for Lute and Mandolin) (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
5.
IV. Allegro (Reconstructed by F. Lohr for Lute and Mandolin) (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
6.
Prelude in D Minor (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
7.
I. Adagio (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
8.
II. Allegro (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
9.
III. Siciliana (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
10.
IV. Gigue (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
11.
Fantasia in C Major (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
12.
I. Entrée (Arr. S.L. Weiss for Lute and Harpsichord) (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
13.
II. Courante (Arr. S.L. Weiss for Lute and Harpsichord) (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
14.
III. Rondeau (Arr. S.L. Weiss for Lute and Harpsichord) (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
15.
IV. Sarabande (Arr. S.L. Weiss for Lute and Harpsichord) (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
16.
V. Menuet (Arr. S.L. Weiss for Lute and Harpsichord) (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
17.
VI. Allegro (Arr. S.L. Weiss for Lute and Harpsichord) (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30
18.
Chaconne in A Major (Extrait)
Axel Wolf
0:30