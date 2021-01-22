Frohe Weihnachten! Weihnachtslieder

Musique de Noël

2017

1.

Here Comes Santa Claus (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
2.

Auld Lang Syne (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
3.

What the World Needs Now Is Love (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
4.

The First Noel (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
5.

The Christmas Song (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
6.

Hallelujah Chorus (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
7.

Santa Baby (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
8.

I'll Be Home for Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
9.

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
10.

Joy to the World (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
11.

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
12.

O Holy Night (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
13.

I'll Be Home for Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
14.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
15.

Happy Holiday (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
16.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
17.

Blue Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
18.

This Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
19.

Jesus What a Wonderful Child (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
20.

We Need a Little Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
21.

All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
22.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
23.

Have Yourself a Merry Litlle Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
24.

Wonderful Christmastime (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
25.

O Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
26.

You're All I Want for Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
27.

Angels We Have Heard on High (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
28.

Because It's Christmas (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
29.

Mary Had a Baby (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30
30.

Carol of the Bells (Extrait)

Cheryl Porter

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 20 min

© Music Master