From The Beginning

Rock

1996

1.

Runaway (Extrait)

The Small Faces

0:30
2.

My Mind's Eye (Extrait)

The Small Faces

0:30
3.

Yesterday, Today And Tomorrow (Extrait)

The Small Faces

0:30
4.

That Man (Extrait)

The Small Faces

0:30
5.

My Way Of Giving (Extrait)

The Small Faces

0:30
6.

Hey Girl (Extrait)

The Small Faces

0:30
7.

(Tell Me) Have You Ever Seen Me (Extrait)

The Small Faces

0:30
8.

Take This Hurt Off Me (Extrait)

The Small Faces

0:30
9.

All Or Nothing (Extrait)

The Small Faces

0:30
10.

Baby Don't You Do It (Extrait)

The Small Faces

0:30
11.

Plum Nellie (Extrait)

The Small Faces

0:30
12.

Sha La La La Lee (Extrait)

The Small Faces

0:30
13.

You've Really Got A Hold On Me (Extrait)

The Small Faces

0:30
14.

What'Cha Gonna Do About It (Extrait)

The Small Faces

0:30
19 chansons

44 min

© UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)