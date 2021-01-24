From the Heart

Pop

2006

1.

Don't Give Me That (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
2.

Lay Back in the Arms of Someone (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
3.

Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
4.

If You Think You Know How to Love Me (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
5.

Romeo & Juliet (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
6.

Back to You (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
7.

I Swear (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
8.

I Don't Wanna Talk About It (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
9.

Arms of Mary (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
10.

Just When I Needed You Most (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
11.

I Feel Love (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
12.

No Matter What (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
13.

Love Hurts (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
14.

When the Night Falls (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
15.

Can't Cry Hard Enough (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
16.

Ain't It Funny How It Works (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
17.

Home Is Anywhere You Are (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
18.

Living Next Door to Alice (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
19.

Naked Love (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30

19 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Music Manager