Für Babys Ac/Dc

Musique pour enfants

2011

1.

Back in Black (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
2.

Money Talks (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
3.

Highway to Hell (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
4.

You Shook Me All Night Long (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
5.

Who Made Who (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
6.

Whole Lotta Rosie (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
7.

Heatseeker (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
8.

For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
9.

Hell Bells (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
10.

Big Gun (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
11.

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
12.

Shoot to Thrill (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
13.

The Jack (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
14.

Tnt (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30

14 chansons

56 min

© RGS Music