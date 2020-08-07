Für Babys Ac/Dc
Musique pour enfants
2011
1.
Back in Black (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
2.
Money Talks (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
3.
Highway to Hell (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
4.
You Shook Me All Night Long (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
5.
Who Made Who (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
6.
Whole Lotta Rosie (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
7.
Heatseeker (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
8.
For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
9.
Hell Bells (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
10.
Big Gun (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
11.
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
12.
Shoot to Thrill (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
13.
The Jack (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30
14.
Tnt (Extrait)
Sweet Little Band
0:30