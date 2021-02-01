Fully Loaded: God's Country

Country

2019

1.

God's Country (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

Hell Right (feat. Trace Adkins) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

Nobody But You (Duet with Gwen Stefani) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

Came Here to Forget (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

She's Got a Way with Words (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

A Guy with a Girl (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

Every Time I Hear That Song (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

I'll Name the Dogs (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

I Lived It (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

Turnin' Me On (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
11.

Jesus Got a Tight Grip (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
12.

Tequila Sheila (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

12 chansons

43 min

© Warner Music Nashville