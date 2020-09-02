Fun Songs for Kids

Fun Songs for Kids

Musique pour enfants

2005

1.

Cobbler, Cobbler Mend My Shoe (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Five Little Monkeys Bouncing On The Bed (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Under The Sea (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Captain Pugwash (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Santa's Elves (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

The Grand Old Duke Of York (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Katie Beardie (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Day Oh! (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Peter Played With One Hammer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

This Old Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

If You're Gonna Travel Far (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Never Smile At A Crocodile (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Down In The Jungle (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

If You're Happy And You Know It (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

La Cucaracha (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

One Man Went To Mow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Knees Up Mother Brown (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Ten In A Bed (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Janey Gal (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Clap Your Hands Together Like This (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

One Little Cockerel (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

Mr Ben (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

We All Clap Hands Together (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Wind The Bobbin Up (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Any Old Iron (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

John Brown's Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

Song Twisters (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

She'll Be Coming Round The Mountain (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

28 chansons

1 h 01 min

© CRS Records