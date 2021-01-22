Game Collection from Touhou

Game Collection from Touhou

Pop

2013

1.

Bad Apple!! (from Touhou) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
2.

Bad Apple!! (from Touhou) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
3.

Eiyashou (from Touhou) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
4.

Etude for a Princess (from Touhou) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
5.

Heian Alien (from Touhou) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
6.

Kagome (from Touhou) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
7.

Kumikyoku Flandre (from Touhou) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
8.

Nigyou Saiban (from Touhou) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
9.

Septet for the dead Princess (from Touhou) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
10.

Shoujo Kisoukyoku (from Touhou) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
11.

Shunpoo no yume (from Touhou) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
12.

Sleeping Terror (from Touhou) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
13.

Till when? (from Touhou) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
14.

U.N. Owen was here! (from Touhou) (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
15.

Bad Apple!! (from Touhou) [Symphonic Karaoke Version] (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30

15 chansons

57 min

© Cyber Chord Records