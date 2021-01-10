Game Start

Pop

2018

1.

Journey (From "Destiny 2") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
2.

Eyes Up (From "Destiny Rise of Iron") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
3.

Breath of the Wild (From "The Legend of Zelda") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
4.

Jump Up, Super Star! (From "Super Mario Odyssey") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
5.

Fire Emblem Theme (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
6.

Melody of Pandora (From "God of War") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
7.

Overture (From "God of War") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
8.

Tension Rising (From "Kingdom Hearts II") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
9.

The Cavalrys Theme (From "Final Fantasy XIII") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
10.

Stand Aside, Sir Knight (From "Lego Knights' Kingdom") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
11.

Kainé - Salvation (From "Nier Automata") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
12.

Nate's Theme (From "Uncharted") (Extrait)

The Game Music Committee

0:30
13.

15 chansons

43 min

© Cyber Chords Records