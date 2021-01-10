Game Start
Pop
2018
1.
Journey (From "Destiny 2") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
2.
Eyes Up (From "Destiny Rise of Iron") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
3.
Breath of the Wild (From "The Legend of Zelda") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
4.
Jump Up, Super Star! (From "Super Mario Odyssey") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
5.
Fire Emblem Theme (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
6.
Melody of Pandora (From "God of War") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
7.
Overture (From "God of War") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
8.
Tension Rising (From "Kingdom Hearts II") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
9.
The Cavalrys Theme (From "Final Fantasy XIII") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
10.
Stand Aside, Sir Knight (From "Lego Knights' Kingdom") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
11.
Kainé - Salvation (From "Nier Automata") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
12.
Nate's Theme (From "Uncharted") (Extrait)
The Game Music Committee
0:30
13.
14.
15.
