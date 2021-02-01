Gangsta Grillz: The Album Vol. 2

Hip-hop

2009

1.

A Town (feat. T.I., Young Dro, Sean Paul & Lonnie Mac) (Extrait)

Dj Drama

0:30
2.

We Must Be Heard (feat. Ludacris, Willie the Kid & Busta Rhymes) (Extrait)

Dj Drama

0:30
3.

Love for Money (feat. Trey Songz, Willie the Kid, Gucci Mane, LA the Darkman, Yung Joc, Bun B & Flo Rida) (Extrait)

Dj Drama

0:30
4.

I'm Fresh (feat. Mike Jones, Rick Ross & Trick Daddy) (Extrait)

Dj Drama

0:30
5.

Day Dreaming (feat. Akon, Snoop Dogg & T.I.) (Extrait)

Dj Drama

0:30
6.

Sweat (feat. Ray J, Fabolous & LA the Darkman) (Extrait)

Dj Drama

0:30
7.

Ridiculous (feat. Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Lonnie Mac & OJ da Juiceman) (Extrait)

Dj Drama

0:30
8.

Come up Boys (feat. LA the Darkman & Willie the Kid) (Extrait)

Dj Drama

0:30
9.

Yacht Music (feat. Nas, Willie the Kid, Scarface & Marsha Ambrosius) (Extrait)

Dj Drama

0:30
10.

Tipper Love (feat. The-Dream, LA the Darkman & Too Short) (Extrait)

Dj Drama

0:30
11.

Smoke (feat. Gucci Mane, Willie the Kid & Lonnie Mac) (Extrait)

Dj Drama

0:30
12.

Pimpin Ain't Easy (feat. LA the Darkman, Bun B, Styles P & Jovan Dais) (Extrait)

Dj Drama

0:30
13.

Gotta Get It (feat. B.G., Juvenile & Soulja Slim) (Extrait)

Dj Drama

0:30

13 chansons

58 min

© Atlantic Records