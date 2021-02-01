Gangsta Grillz: The Album Vol. 2
Hip-hop
2009
1.
A Town (feat. T.I., Young Dro, Sean Paul & Lonnie Mac) (Extrait)
Dj Drama
0:30
2.
We Must Be Heard (feat. Ludacris, Willie the Kid & Busta Rhymes) (Extrait)
Dj Drama
0:30
3.
Love for Money (feat. Trey Songz, Willie the Kid, Gucci Mane, LA the Darkman, Yung Joc, Bun B & Flo Rida) (Extrait)
Dj Drama
0:30
4.
I'm Fresh (feat. Mike Jones, Rick Ross & Trick Daddy) (Extrait)
Dj Drama
0:30
5.
Day Dreaming (feat. Akon, Snoop Dogg & T.I.) (Extrait)
Dj Drama
0:30
6.
Sweat (feat. Ray J, Fabolous & LA the Darkman) (Extrait)
Dj Drama
0:30
7.
Ridiculous (feat. Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Lonnie Mac & OJ da Juiceman) (Extrait)
Dj Drama
0:30
8.
Come up Boys (feat. LA the Darkman & Willie the Kid) (Extrait)
Dj Drama
0:30
9.
Yacht Music (feat. Nas, Willie the Kid, Scarface & Marsha Ambrosius) (Extrait)
Dj Drama
0:30
10.
Tipper Love (feat. The-Dream, LA the Darkman & Too Short) (Extrait)
Dj Drama
0:30
11.
Smoke (feat. Gucci Mane, Willie the Kid & Lonnie Mac) (Extrait)
Dj Drama
0:30
12.
Pimpin Ain't Easy (feat. LA the Darkman, Bun B, Styles P & Jovan Dais) (Extrait)
Dj Drama
0:30
13.
Gotta Get It (feat. B.G., Juvenile & Soulja Slim) (Extrait)
Dj Drama
0:30