Gasa Gasa Live
Rock
2014
1.
Cote Gelée (Live) (Extrait)
Lost Bayou Ramblers
0:30
2.
J’suis parti pour Texas (Live) (Extrait)
Lost Bayou Ramblers
0:30
3.
French Blues (Live) (Extrait)
Lost Bayou Ramblers
0:30
4.
Acadian Waltz (Live) (Extrait)
Lost Bayou Ramblers
0:30
5.
Hot Shoes (Live) (Extrait)
Lost Bayou Ramblers
0:30
6.
Carolina Blues (Live) (Extrait)
Lost Bayou Ramblers
0:30
7.
Croche (Live) (Extrait)
Lost Bayou Ramblers
0:30
8.
Pine Grove Blues (Live) (Extrait)
Lost Bayou Ramblers
0:30
9.
O Bye (Live) (Extrait)
Lost Bayou Ramblers
0:30
10.
Blues de Bernadette (Live) (Extrait)
Lost Bayou Ramblers
0:30
11.
O Marie (Live) (Extrait)
Lost Bayou Ramblers
0:30