Gene Autry With The Legendary Singing Groups Of The West

Country

1997

1.

Silent Trails (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
2.

Wild And Wooley West (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
3.

Yours (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
4.

That's My Home (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
5.

Rancho Pillow (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
6.

The Martins And The Coys (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
7.

Old Pinto (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
8.

The Cowboy (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
9.

The Dude Ranch Cowhands (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
10.

Somebody Else Is Taking My Place (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
11.

Great Grand Dad (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
12.

The Old Home Place (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
13.

Shame On You (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
14.

Cowboy Blues (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
15.

Roll, Wagon, Roll (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30
16.

Nobody's Darlin' But Mine (Extrait)

Gene Autry

0:30

16 chansons

34 min

© Varese Sarabande