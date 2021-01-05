Gene Autry With The Legendary Singing Groups Of The West
Country
1997
1.
Silent Trails (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
2.
Wild And Wooley West (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
3.
Yours (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
4.
That's My Home (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
5.
Rancho Pillow (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
6.
The Martins And The Coys (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
7.
Old Pinto (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
8.
The Cowboy (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
9.
The Dude Ranch Cowhands (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
10.
Somebody Else Is Taking My Place (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
11.
Great Grand Dad (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
12.
The Old Home Place (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
13.
Shame On You (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
14.
Cowboy Blues (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
15.
Roll, Wagon, Roll (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30
16.
Nobody's Darlin' But Mine (Extrait)
Gene Autry
0:30