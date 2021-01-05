Gentle Jug, Volume 3
Jazz
2000
1.
Didn't We (Extrait)
Gene Ammons
0:30
2.
(I'm Afraid) The Masquerade Is Over (Extrait)
Gene Ammons
0:30
3.
Out In The Cold Again (Extrait)
Gene Ammons
0:30
4.
Let It Be You (Extrait)
Gene Ammons
0:30
5.
Blue Velvet (Extrait)
Gene Ammons
0:30
6.
My Foolish Heart (Extrait)
Gene Ammons
0:30
7.
You Better Go Now (Extrait)
Gene Ammons
0:30
8.
Lush Life (Extrait)
Gene Ammons
0:30
9.
Angel Eyes (Extrait)
Gene Ammons
0:30
10.
We'll Be Together Again (Extrait)
Gene Ammons
0:30
11.
Born To Be Blue (Extrait)
Gene Ammons
0:30