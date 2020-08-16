Gentle Waves, Angry Thunderstorms, Gurgling Rapids and Soothing Waterfalls

Gentle Waves, Angry Thunderstorms, Gurgling Rapids and Soothing Waterfalls

Musique électronique

2015

Disque 1

1.

Gentle Waves Crashing into the Rocks (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
2.

Breaking waves Upon Rocks (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
3.

Sea Gulls Dancing over Lapping Waves (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
4.

Flock of Sea Gulls Dancing Above the Crashing Sea (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
5.

Foamy Figi Beach Waves (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
6.

Slow Gentle Island Beach Waves Later in the Day (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
7.

Crashing Waves With Children in the Background (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
8.

Rolling Ocean Waves (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
9.

Shallow Lakes Shore Beach Waves (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
10.

Rumbling Lake Waves (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
11.

Gentle Waves (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
12.

Slow Simple Morning Waves on a Quite Beach (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
13.

Waves Rushing Upon the Sandy Sea Beach (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
14.

Slow Gentle Island Beach Waves (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
15.

Waves on a Quite Beach (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
16.

Gentle Sea Waves on Flat Beach (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
17.

Rumbling Lake Waves with the Tide Coming In (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
18.

Happy Seagulls with a Low Tide (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
19.

Soothing Brown Waves with Waves of the Beach (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30

Disque 2

1.

An Angry Thunderstorm (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
2.

Rain Drops Dancing on a Plastic Roof (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
3.

Rain Drops Dancing on the Car Hood (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
4.

Storm on the Beach (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
5.

Listening to a Full Rain from the Pavilion (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
6.

A Gentle Thunderstorm (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
7.

Large Georgain Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
8.

The Early Morning Rain (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
9.

A Light Rain in the Forest (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
10.

Rain Drops Dancing on a Tin Roof (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
11.

Gentle Rain Fall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
12.

The Clouds Open Wide (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
13.

Rain Drops Dancing on the Car Windshield (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
14.

The Patter of Rain on the Window Ledge (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
15.

Heavier Rain Fall with Thunder (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
16.

A Wide Open Storm in the Forest (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
17.

Rain Drops Dancing on a Tarp (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
18.

Rain Birds (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
19.

The Wind and Rain Knocking Against the Bedroom Window (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
20.

Hiding Under the Tree in the Rain (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
21.

Sharp Spring Downpour and Thunder shower (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
22.

Steady Rain and Thunder (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
23.

Dry Summer Thunderstorm (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
24.

Thunderstorm in the Backyard (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
25.

Heavy Wind Storm (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Rolling Waterfall on a Rocky Riverbed (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
2.

Shallow Heavy Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
3.

Small Rushing Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
4.

Volpara Waterfalls (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
5.

Large Rushing Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
6.

Large Crashing Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
7.

Heavy Small Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
8.

Small River Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
9.

Rushing Cold Icelandic Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
10.

Mellow Icelandic Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
11.

Waterfall by the Seashore (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
12.

Small Park Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
13.

Small Forest Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30

Disque 4

1.

Peaceful Rolling Stream (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
2.

A Gurgling River Torent Babbling and Frothing (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
3.

Small Bubble Fast Stream (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
4.

Rolling Stream (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
5.

Rocky Rushing Stream (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
6.

Rushing Woodland Stream Over a Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30

Disque 5

1.

Bubbling River Rapids (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
2.

Heavy Rapids (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
3.

Heavy White Water rapids (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
4.

Deep Alpine Rapids (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
5.

The Buzy Rapids and Small Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
6.

Lower River Rapids Next to the Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
7.

Rapids near a Small Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30
8.

Lower River Rapids Far From the Waterfall (Extrait)

Lulaby

0:30

71 chansons

1 h 43 min

© Water Spas International