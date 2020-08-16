Gentle Waves, Angry Thunderstorms, Gurgling Rapids and Soothing Waterfalls
Musique électronique
2015
Disque 1
1.
Gentle Waves Crashing into the Rocks (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
2.
Breaking waves Upon Rocks (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
3.
Sea Gulls Dancing over Lapping Waves (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
4.
Flock of Sea Gulls Dancing Above the Crashing Sea (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
5.
Foamy Figi Beach Waves (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
6.
Slow Gentle Island Beach Waves Later in the Day (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
7.
Crashing Waves With Children in the Background (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
8.
Rolling Ocean Waves (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
9.
Shallow Lakes Shore Beach Waves (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
10.
Rumbling Lake Waves (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
11.
Gentle Waves (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
12.
Slow Simple Morning Waves on a Quite Beach (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
13.
Waves Rushing Upon the Sandy Sea Beach (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
14.
Slow Gentle Island Beach Waves (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
15.
Waves on a Quite Beach (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
16.
Gentle Sea Waves on Flat Beach (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
17.
Rumbling Lake Waves with the Tide Coming In (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
18.
Happy Seagulls with a Low Tide (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
19.
Soothing Brown Waves with Waves of the Beach (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
Disque 2
1.
An Angry Thunderstorm (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
2.
Rain Drops Dancing on a Plastic Roof (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
3.
Rain Drops Dancing on the Car Hood (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
4.
Storm on the Beach (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
5.
Listening to a Full Rain from the Pavilion (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
6.
A Gentle Thunderstorm (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
7.
Large Georgain Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
8.
The Early Morning Rain (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
9.
A Light Rain in the Forest (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
10.
Rain Drops Dancing on a Tin Roof (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
11.
Gentle Rain Fall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
12.
The Clouds Open Wide (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
13.
Rain Drops Dancing on the Car Windshield (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
14.
The Patter of Rain on the Window Ledge (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
15.
Heavier Rain Fall with Thunder (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
16.
A Wide Open Storm in the Forest (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
17.
Rain Drops Dancing on a Tarp (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
18.
Rain Birds (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
19.
The Wind and Rain Knocking Against the Bedroom Window (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
20.
Hiding Under the Tree in the Rain (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
21.
Sharp Spring Downpour and Thunder shower (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
22.
Steady Rain and Thunder (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
23.
Dry Summer Thunderstorm (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
24.
Thunderstorm in the Backyard (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
25.
Heavy Wind Storm (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Rolling Waterfall on a Rocky Riverbed (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
2.
Shallow Heavy Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
3.
Small Rushing Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
4.
Volpara Waterfalls (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
5.
Large Rushing Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
6.
Large Crashing Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
7.
Heavy Small Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
8.
Small River Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
9.
Rushing Cold Icelandic Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
10.
Mellow Icelandic Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
11.
Waterfall by the Seashore (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
12.
Small Park Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
13.
Small Forest Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
Disque 4
1.
Peaceful Rolling Stream (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
2.
A Gurgling River Torent Babbling and Frothing (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
3.
Small Bubble Fast Stream (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
4.
Rolling Stream (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
5.
Rocky Rushing Stream (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
6.
Rushing Woodland Stream Over a Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
Disque 5
1.
Bubbling River Rapids (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
2.
Heavy Rapids (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
3.
Heavy White Water rapids (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
4.
Deep Alpine Rapids (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
5.
The Buzy Rapids and Small Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
6.
Lower River Rapids Next to the Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
7.
Rapids near a Small Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30
8.
Lower River Rapids Far From the Waterfall (Extrait)
Lulaby
0:30