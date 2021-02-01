Gershwin & Ellington

Gershwin & Ellington

Musique classique

2007

Disque 1

1.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: 'S wonderful (Extrait)

0:30
2.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: Embraceable you (Extrait)

0:30
3.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: Oh, lady, be good (Extrait)

0:30
4.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: How long has this been going on (Extrait)

0:30
5.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: Somebody loves me (Extrait)

0:30
6.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: The man I love (Extrait)

0:30
7.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: Love walked in & Our love is here to stay (Extrait)

0:30
8.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: Fascinating rhythm (Extrait)

0:30
9.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: I've got a crush on you (Extrait)

0:30
10.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: I got rhythm (Extrait)

0:30
11.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: Overture (Extrait)

0:30
12.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: Summertime (Extrait)

0:30
13.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: My man's gone now (Extrait)

0:30
14.

There's a boat that's leaving soon from New York (Extrait)

0:30
15.

Porgy, I's your woman now (Extrait)

0:30
16.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: It ain't necessarily so (Extrait)

0:30
17.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: I love you Porgy (Extrait)

0:30
18.

I've got plenty of nothing (Extrait)

0:30
19.

Porgy and Bess - Medley: Oh lawd I'm on my way (Extrait)

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Duke's Place - W. Katz - R. Roberts - R. Thiele (Robbins Music Corp.) (Extrait)

0:30
2.

I let a song go out of my heart (Extrait)

0:30
3.

Don't Get Around Much Anymore (Extrait)

0:30
4.

Prelude to a kiss (Extrait)

0:30
5.

Love you madly - L. Henderson, JR (Tempo Music, Inc.) (Extrait)

0:30
6.

I got it bad - P.F. Webster (Robbins Music Corp.) (Extrait)

0:30
7.

Brown skin gal in the calico gown - P.F. Webster (Robbins Music Corp.) (Extrait)

0:30
8.

Mood Indigo (Extrait)

0:30
9.

What I am here for (D. Ellington) (Robbins Music Corp.) (Extrait)

0:30
10.

In a Sentimental Mood (Extrait)

0:30
11.

Squeeze me (L. Gaines) (Robbins Music Corp.) (Extrait)

0:30
12.

Sophisticated lady (Extrait)

0:30
13.

Take the A train (B. Strayhorn - The Delta Rhythm Boys) (Tempo Music, Inc.) (Extrait)

0:30
14.

Solitude (E. De Lange - I. Mills) (American Academy of Music, Inc.) (Extrait)

0:30
15.

Come sunday (D. Ellington) (Tempo Music, Inc.) (Extrait)

0:30
16.

Caravan (I. Mills - J. Tizol) (American Academy of Music, Inc.) (Extrait)

0:30
17.

The creole love call (D. Ellington) (Mills Music, Inc.) (Extrait)

0:30
18.

It Don't Mean a Thing (D. Ellington) (Gotham/Salabert) (Extrait)

0:30

37 chansons

2 h 28 min

© Warner Classics