Gershwin: Porgy & Bess
Musique classique
2005
Disque 1
1.
Porgy and Bess, Act 1 Scene 1: Introduction - Jasbo Brown Blues (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
2.
Porgy and Bess, Act 1: "Summertime" (Clara, Girls of Chorus) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
3.
Porgy and Bess, Act 1: "Oh, nobody knows when the Lawd" (Mingo, Sporting Life, Jake, Serena, Robbins, Jim, Chorus of Men, Crapshooters) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
4.
Porgy and Bess, Act 1: "Give him to me ... Lissen to yo' daddy warn you" (Jake, Mingo, Sporting Life, Clara, Robbins, Peter, Lily, Maria) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
5.
Porgy and Bess, Act 1 Scene 1: "Here's the ol' crap shark ... No, no, brudder" (Jake, Mingo, Porgy, Sporting Life, Robbins, Jim, Maria, Serena) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
6.
Porgy and Bess, Act 1 Scene 1: "Here come the Big Boy" (Mingo, Jake, Jim, Crown, Porgy, Serena, Bess, Robbins, Sporting Life) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
7.
Porgy and Bess, Act 1 Scene 1: "Six to make" (Sporting Life, Jake, Crown, Robbins, Bess, Mingo, Jim, Porgy, Maria, Serena, Chorus) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
8.
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, Act 1 Scene 1: "Jesus, he's killed him! ...That you, Sportin' Life?" (Mingo, Bess, Crown, Sporting Life, Maria) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
9.
Porgy and Bess, Act 1 Scene 2: "Where is brudder Robbins? … Come on, sister!" (Chorus, All) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
10.
Porgy and Bess, Act 1 Scene 2: "Overflow, overflow" (Chorus, Jake, Peter, Serena, Maria, Porgy, Clara) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
11.
Porgy and Bess, Act 1: "A saucer-burying set-up, I see" (Detective, Serena, Lily, Peter, Lily, Porgy, A Policeman, Maria, Jake) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
12.
Porgy and Bess, Act 1 Scene 2: "My man's gone now" (Serena, All) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
13.
Porgy and Bess, Act 1 Scene 2: "How de saucer stan' now, my sister?" (Undertaker, Serena, Jake, Porgy (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
14.
Porgy and Bess, Act 1 Scene 2: "Oh, the train is at the station" (Bess, All) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 1: "Oh, I'm agoin' out to the Blackfish banks" (Jake, Chorus) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
2.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 1: "Mus' be you mens forgot about de picnic" (Annie, Jake, Clara) … Oh, I got plenty o' nuttin' (Porgy, Serena, Maria, Chorus) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
3.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 1: "Lissen there, what I tells you … I hates yo' struttin' style" (Maria, Serena, Sporting Life)) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
4.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 1: "Mornin', Lawyer, lookin' for somebody?" (Maria, Frazier, Porgy, Bess, Lily, Scipio, Annie, Serena) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
5.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 1: "Boy! Come here, boy!" (Archdale, Scipio, Clara, Serena, Mingo, Jake, Porgy, Frazier, Chorus) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
6.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 1: "Buzzard keep on flyin' over" (Porgy, Chorus) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
7.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 1: "Lo Bess, goin' to picnic?" (Sporting Life, Bess, Porgy) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
8.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 1: "Honey, we sure goin' strut our stuff today! … Bess, you is my woman now" (Jake, Porgy, Bess) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
9.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 1: "Oh, I can't sit down" (Maria, Bess, Porgy, All) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
10.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 2: "I ain't got no shame" (All) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
11.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 2: "It ain't necessarily so.... Shame on you sinners" (Sporting Life, Chorus, Serena, Maria, Crown) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
12.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 2: "Crown!" (Bess, Crown) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
13.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 2: "Oh, what you want wid Bess?" (Bess, Crown) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
14.
Porgy and Bess, Act II: "Honey, Dat's All De Breakfast" (Jake, Nelson, Jim, Maria, Chorus) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
15.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 3: "Take yo' han's off me" (Bess, Serena, Maria, Peter, Porgy) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
16.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 3: "Oh, doctor Jesus" (Serena, Porgy, Peter, Lily) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
17.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 3: "Oh dey's so fresh an' fine" (Srawberry Woman, Peter, Annie, Crab Man, Porgy, Maria) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
18.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 3: "Porgy, Porgy, dat you there ain't it?" (Bess, Porgy) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
19.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 3: "I wants to stay here" (Bess, Porgy) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
20.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 3: "Why you been out on that wharf so long, Clara?" (Maria, Clara) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 4: "Oh, Doctor Jesus" (Chorus, Porgy, Clara, Serena, Sporting Life, All) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
2.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 4: "One of these mornings'" (Clara, Porgy, Bess, Chorus) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
3.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 4: "Oh, dere's somebody knockin' at de do'" (All, Peter, Lily, Mingo, Maria) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
4.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 4: "You is a nice parcel of Christians!" (Crown, Serena, Bess, Porgy, All) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
5.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 4: "A red-headed woman make a choo-choo jump" (Crown, Bess, Clara, All) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
6.
Porgy and Bess, Act 2 Scene 4: "All right, I'm goin' out to get Clara" (Crown, Porgy, Singers) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
7.
Porgy and Bess, Act 3 Scene 1: "Clara, Clara, don't you be downhearted" (Chorus, Sporting Life, Maria) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
8.
Porgy and Bess, Act 3 Scene 1: "Summertime … Bess, Bess, you got a man now" (Bess, Porgy) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
9.
Porgy and Bess, Act 3 Scene 2: "Wait for us at the corner" (Detective, Annie, Serena, Lily, Coroner, Chorus) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
10.
Porgy and Bess, Act 3 Scene 2: "Come out here, both of you" (Detective, Coroner, Porgy) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
11.
Porgy and Bess, Act 3 Scene 2: "Oh, Lawd, what I goin' do?" (Porgy, Bess, Sporting Life, A Policeman, Bess) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
12.
Porgy and Bess, Act 3 Scene 2: "Listen, there's a boat dat's leavin' soon" (Sporting Life, Bess) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
13.
Porgy and Bess, Act 3 Scene 3: Introduction (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
14.
Porgy and Bess, Act 3 Scene 3: "Good mornin', sistuh! ... It's Porgy comin' home" (Chorus, Mingo, Porgy) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
15.
Porgy and Bess, Act 3 Scene 3: "Dem white folks sure ain' put nuttin" (Porgy, Lily) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
16.
Porgy and Bess, Act 3 Scene 3: "Here Mingo, what's de matter wid you all?" (Porgy, Maria) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
17.
Porgy and Bess, Act 3 Scene 3: "Where's my Bess?" (Porgy, Maria, Serena) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
18.
Porgy and Bess, Act 3 Scene 3: "Bess is gone" (Lily, Porgy, Serena, Mingo, Maria) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30
19.
Porgy and Bess, Act 3 Scene 3: "Oh Lawd, I'm on my way" (Porgy, All) (Extrait)
Sir Simon Rattle
0:30