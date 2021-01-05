Gershwin: We got Rhythm - A Gershwin Songbook

Gershwin: We got Rhythm - A Gershwin Songbook

Musique classique

1998

1.

Gershwin: They all Laughed (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
2.

Gershwin: Someone to Watch over Me - FROM: Oh, Kay! - Arr. for piano solo (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
3.

Gershwin: Oh, Lady, Be Good - from: Lady, Be Good (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
4.

Gershwin: A Foggy Day (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
5.

Gershwin: Do It Again/Soon (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
6.

15. I Got Rhythm (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
7.

Embraceable You (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
8.

Gershwin: He Loves, She Loves / Our Love Is Here to Stay (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
9.

5. Fascinating Rhythm (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
10.

Gershwin: Isn't It a Pity (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
11.

Gershwin: Boy What Love Has Done to Me/I've Got a Crush on You - Arr. for piano solo (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
12.

Gershwin: Love Walked In (Goldwyn Follies) (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
13.

Gershwin: The Man I Love - from: Lady Be Good - Arr. for piano and double-bass (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30
14.

'S Wonderful (Arr. for Piano and Double Bass) (Extrait)

André Previn

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 11 min

© Deutsche Grammophon (DG)