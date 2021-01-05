Gershwin: We got Rhythm - A Gershwin Songbook
Musique classique
1998
1.
Gershwin: They all Laughed (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
2.
Gershwin: Someone to Watch over Me - FROM: Oh, Kay! - Arr. for piano solo (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
3.
Gershwin: Oh, Lady, Be Good - from: Lady, Be Good (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
4.
Gershwin: A Foggy Day (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
5.
Gershwin: Do It Again/Soon (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
6.
15. I Got Rhythm (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
7.
Embraceable You (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
8.
Gershwin: He Loves, She Loves / Our Love Is Here to Stay (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
9.
5. Fascinating Rhythm (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
10.
Gershwin: Isn't It a Pity (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
11.
Gershwin: Boy What Love Has Done to Me/I've Got a Crush on You - Arr. for piano solo (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
12.
Gershwin: Love Walked In (Goldwyn Follies) (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
13.
Gershwin: The Man I Love - from: Lady Be Good - Arr. for piano and double-bass (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30
14.
'S Wonderful (Arr. for Piano and Double Bass) (Extrait)
André Previn
0:30