Get Rhythm
Rock
2014
Disque 1
1.
Hey Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Cry! Cry! Cry! (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
So doggone lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Mean eyed cat (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Luther played the boogie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
I walk the line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Get rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Train of love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
There you go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
I love you because (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Goodbye little darlin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Straight A's in love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Don't make me go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Next in time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Rock Island line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Wreck of the old 97 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Home of the blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Doin' my time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
Country boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
If the good Lord's willing (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
Ballad of a teenage queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
Come in stranger (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Guess things happen that way (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
Oh lonesome me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
Sugartime (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
You tell me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
Life goes on (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
The Story of a broken heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
31.
You win again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
32.
Hey good lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
33.
Cold, cold heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
34.
Blue train (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
35.
Katy too (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
Disque 2
1.
The Ways of a woman in love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
It's just about time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
I forgot to remember to forget (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Down the street to 301 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Drink to me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
What do I care (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
It was Jesus (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Run softly blue river (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
All over again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
That's all over (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Frankie's man, Johnny (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
That's enough (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
I still miss someone (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
One more ride (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Swing low sweet chariot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
I call him (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
The old account (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
He'll be a friend (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
I got stripes (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
Five feet high and rising (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Hank and Joe and me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
I want to go home (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
The great speckled bird (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
My grandfather's clock (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
I'll remember you (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
I couldn't keep from crying (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
My shoes keep walking back to you (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
I will miss you when you go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
I feel better all over (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
Why do you punish me (for loving you) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
31.
Seasons of my heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
32.
Honky tonk girl (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
33.
Time changes everything (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
34.
Transfusion blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
35.
Locomotive man (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30